DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving is a time for eating and sharing and your dog shouldn’t have to miss out on the Thanksgiving feast, or at least some parts of it.

The American Kennel Society consulted with expert veterinarians and listed foods to share and foods to avoid during Thanksgiving with your pup.

Safe Thanksgiving food for dogs

Here are some foods that are safe for your dog, but they all come with some caveats.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are full of vitamins and perfectly safe — that is, if they’re plain. If the dish has any extra toppings like marshmallows, brown sugar or maple syrup, don’t feed it to your furbaby.

Potatoes

Dogs can eat baked or boiled potatoes as long as they’re plain. Potatoes whipped with butter or milk, or topped with cream, garlic or onion aren’t safe for dogs.

Apples

Slice up apples for your pup, but leave out the seeds and the core. As for apple pie, keep the dessert to yourself.

Parts of turkey meat

Dogs can eat turkey meat, but only if it’s prepared without any seasoning. Only feed your dog the meat and take out the skin and bones.

Green beans and peas

Plain green beans and peas are healthy for a dog’s diet, just make sure there’s nothing on top. Any sort of casserole is a definite no.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin helps with a dog’s digestive system. You can feed your dog pumpkin or pumpkin puree, as long as it’s not the pre-spiced or sugary pie mix.

Avoid these Thanksgiving foods

You should keep these away from your dog on Thursday.

Turkey bones, skin and gravy

Stuffing

Casseroles

Mashed potatoes

Creamed peas

Chocolate, cookies, pies, and sweets (as well as anything “sugar-free” or containing xylitol, which can be fatal for dogs)

Raisins and grapes

Onions, scallions, and garlic

Ham

Yeast dough

Fatty foods

Foods containing spices

Basically, if the food has toppings or spices on it, it’s not safe for your dog. This usually includes all of the Thanksgiving dishes. If you want your dog to try out the food, keep some plain ingredients aside for a special pup plate.