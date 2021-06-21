Here’s what we know about Arvada Officer Gordon Beesley, killed in shooting

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The officer killed in a shooting in Olde Town on Monday has been identified as Gordon Beesley, who had been with the department for 19 years.

Arvada Police said Beesley was a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School and was working patrol while school was out for the summer.

Arvada Mayor Marc Williams said Beesley had been named employee of the year, “because he went beyond the call and just was always there for folks.”

“He was the epitome of what you would want in a police officer,” Williams said in an interview with FOX31. “We’re so proud to have him as part of our force, because he truly exemplified the type of officers we have here in Arvada.”

According to the City of Arvada, Beesley worked as a patrol officer before his time as an SRO and also spent some time as a motorcycle officer with the traffic unit.

He and his family enjoyed the Colorado outdoors, whether hiking, biking, skiing or camping. He also played drums in a band and enjoyed traveling and learning.

His motto was “look for the good in every day.”

Beesley was shot and killed, along with another man identified only so far as a “Samaritan,” while responding to “suspicious” activity, although further details have not yet been released. The shooter, who has not been identified, also was killed.

We are once again devastated to hear of the loss of one of our heroes. Our team has deployed to Arvada and is assisting as needed. All official information will come from @ArvadaPolice. pic.twitter.com/NINnzg593S — FallenHeroCO (@COFallenHero) June 22, 2021