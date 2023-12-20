DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Mike Johnston set a goal of getting 1,000 people moved off of Denver’s streets by the end of 2023.

The city reported that, as of Tuesday, just over 600 people had been moved from encampments to non-group shelters or permanent housing.

As part of this, the city has leased or bought several hotels to house people and has planned to open several micro-communities to use as temporary housing.

Hotels

As of Dec. 20, the City and County of Denver has bought or leased four hotels to use as housing for people experiencing homelessness:

New Directions (Former Best Western) in the 4500 block of N. Quebec Street. 194 units. Bought by the city in October 2023

(Former Best Western) in the 4500 block of N. Quebec Street. 194 units. Former Radisson Hotel in the 4800 block of Bannock Street. 220 units. Leased by the city for $10.3 million for one year.

in the 4800 block of Bannock Street. 220 units. Former DoubleTree in the 4000 block of N. Quebec Street. 289 units. Leased by the city for $83,333 a month for one year. The city has an option to purchase the property for $43 million anytime during the lease.

in the 4000 block of N. Quebec Street. 289 units. Tamarac Family Shelter (Former Embassy Suites) in the 7500 block of East Hampden Avenue. 205 units. Leased and bought by the city for a combined $30.9 million. Specifically designed to serve families experiencing homelessness.

(Former Embassy Suites) in the 7500 block of East Hampden Avenue. 205 units.

The city has also listed the Comfort Inn in the 4600 block of N. Quebec Street as a prospective site. City Council approved a contract on Dec. 18 with the St. Francis Center to provide 24-hour services to residents there.

The hotel has been leased by the city since early 2023.

Micro-communities

In August, the city announced 11 prospective short-term housing sites: Nine micro-communities, one hotel and one micro-community/hotel.

As of December, however, only three micro-communities were listed on the city’s website as House1000 sites:

2300 block of S. Santa Fe Drive. 60 units.

60 units. 1300 block of N. Elati Street. 44 units.

44 units. 12000 block of East 38th Street . 54 units. Also includes the former Stay Inn on the property.

. 54 units.

The community on East 38th Street was expected to open by the end of the year. According to the city, the site will not be used as a non-congregate shelter and rooms will transition directly into permanent supportive housing.

The other two micro-communities are expected to open in early 2024.