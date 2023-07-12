DENVER (KDVR) — Are you looking for last-minute Taylor Swift tickets? Well, be prepared to spend.

That’s because even the “cheapest” tickets for the Friday and Saturday concerts are being sold for thousands of dollars.

Some might think these prices are so outrageous that no one would ever think to pay them, but you’d be wrong. Some actually are.

FOX31 used one of the most popular third-party ticket websites, StubHub, for the analysis, as it provides a fee estimator and other features.

What are last-minute Eras Tour tickets selling for?

Many of the cheapest tickets currently for sale on third-party websites are in the southern part of the stadium and have a view of the side or back of the stage. Many of these seats even list “obstructed view” on the ticket

Even these tickets are being sold for a little over $1,000 for the base price, nearly $1,400 if you include estimated fees.

And it seems people are willing to pay the price for these tickets — on StubHub, it shows seats that have been recently sold.

Two tickets for Saturday’s concert, listed for just under $1,700 apiece, sold Wednesday morning, and two others for Friday’s concert listed for a little over $2,200 each sold as well.

Even tickets in the highest part of the stadium — the nosebleeds, as they are called — are selling, with tickets listed for Saturday’s concert selling for $2,222 each.

Floor tickets are being snagged up at extremely high prices, with tickets listed for just over $8,000 selling Wednesday afternoon.

There are actually no floor tickets for sale for under $2,300 for Friday’s concert or $2,700 for Saturday’s concert on StubHub as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.