Here’s what Denver wants to do with its proposed $450 million infrastructure package

DENVER (KDVR) — Plans for a proposed Denver infrastructure bond package were released on Tuesday, showcasing the $450 million in potential improvements that would require voter approval this November.

If the package advances, it would finance more than 80 projects addressing city facilities, housing and sheltering, transportation and parks and recreation, according to a Denver press release.

Mayor Michael Hancock announced the proposal at his 2021 State of the City address.

The mayor’s administration estimates the package would create about 7,500 “good-paying jobs, around $483 million in worker wages and benefits and $1 billion in economic benefits.

What are the projects?

Transportation projects would close six miles of sidewalk gaps, create another 16 miles of bike lanes and address transportation safety in neighborhoods.

City facilities could get maintenance and upgrades, including a new $160 million arena at the National Western Center. The city would build and expand libraries in the “unserved and underserved” neighborhoods of Westwood, Globeville and Hampden.

City facilities would also get federally mandated improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Attractions like the Buell Theater, Botanic Gardens and Museum of Nature and Science would receive maintenance funds.

Parks and recreation projects would include new playgrounds, athletic fields and public restrooms, along with some reconstructions and renovations.

Housing and shelter projects would include $30 million for a new homeless shelter and $7.4 million to buy the 48th Avenue Shelter operated by Denver Rescue Mission.

What are the costs?

Denver facilities: $294,040,000

Housing and sheltering: $38,600,000

Transportation: $63,320,000

Parks and recreation: $54,070,000

Total: $450,030,000

When could this happen?

Here’s the current timeline for the package’s presentation to city representatives and voters. Each council committee must approve the package before it advances, so the timeline is subject to change.

Tuesday, Aug. 3: City Council Finance and Governance Committee

Tuesday, Aug. 10: Mayor Council

Tuesday, Aug. 16: City Council

November 2021: Election

Spring 2022: Bonds start to be issued over time