Here’s the simplest way to verify you’re in the system for Colorado’s vaccine lottery

DENVER (KDVR) — Have you made numerous attempts to find your information on the Colorado Immunization Information System to no avail? You’re not alone! Thousands of Coloradans are in the same boat.

We have received countless emails and calls from viewers who can’t find their COVID-19 vaccine record on the CIIS, even though they were vaccinated.

This is all happening days ahead of the first $1 million vaccine lottery drawing in our state.

For days now, the Problem Solvers have pushed for answers.

We found one simple solution: an e-mail to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. It worked for us and it may work for you.

Here’s our step-by-step guide of what to do if you can’t find your record in the CIIS and you received your vaccine:

If you received an e-mail with the record of your vaccine from the healthcare provider you got your vaccine from, take a screenshot of it and save it to your photos

Start a new e-mail and attach that photo to it If you don’t have a photo of your record, write this info in your e-mail: Name, date of birth, e-mail address, phone number, date and location of your vaccine

The e-mail address you will send your e-mail to is cdphe.ciis@state.co.us

Use your first and last name in the subject line. EX: John Doe COVID-19 vaccine

In the e-mail say: Hi, I can’t find my immunization record on the CIIS website. Here’s my vaccination information.

Send your e-mail

Our Problem Solvers completed those steps on Tuesday to CDPHE. They received an e-mail back on Thursday morning. Our team was able to log onto the CIIS after that and find their vaccine record.