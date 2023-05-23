DENVER (KDVR) — Wildfires in Canada have caused poor air quality and smoky skies across the Denver metro area for several days.

On Tuesday morning, the air quality in Denver was ranked among the top 10 worst in the world.

How to check the air quality where you live

You can actually check the current Air Quality Index for Denver and see the air quality forecast across Colorado on the FOX31 website.

Once you are on the webpage, you can see the current Air Quality Index, as well as the air quality forecast for today and tomorrow. You can search any city or town in Colorado.

The official data is provided by AirNow and the EPA.

You can also check the live rankings of air quality on the IQAir website.

Is the smoke dangerous?

Will the level of smoke be dangerous for your health? Here’s what the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said you should know.

“If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill,” CDPHE said.

The CDPHE said that if visibility is less than five miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

Weather forecast

Keep an eye on the weather forecast for things like fire weather watches and warnings, or red flag warnings. You can see active weather alerts here.

