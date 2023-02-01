DENVER (KDVR) — Casa Bonita will reopen in May, but before that happens, you have the chance to be a part of the narrative at the 2023 Casa Bonita gallery.

This is the sixth year of the art show.

“NEXT Gallery looking for art that tells the tale of Casa Bonita. What makes Casa Bonita part of our narrative? The fables, the facts, the fictions, the legends. Our goal is to create a visual “snapshot” of the Casa Bonita experience,” organizers said.

Submissions that are chosen for the gallery will be exhibited from Feb. 17 to March 4 at the NEXT Gallery in Lakewood.

How to enter a submission

If you are interested in submitting a piece of art, you have until Feb. 6. There is a $25 fee per submission.

All art submitted must be original in concept and not copied from another artist’s work. Organizers also said cash prizes will be awarded.