DENVER (KDVR) — Since the early 2000s, two out of the five tallest buildings in Denver have been added to the skyline. Twenty years later, the skyline doesn’t look all that different.

Flashback to 2003: The tallest buildings in Denver were the Republic Plaza, 1801 California and Wells Fargo (also known as “the Cash Register Building”), all of which were built before the 2000s, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat. That isn’t much of a surprise, as they are still the three tallest buildings. But that’s not to say there weren’t some new additions.

DENVER – JUNE 30, 2003: A general view of Coors Field with the Denver skyline as a backdrop during the National League game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 30, 2003 in Denver, Colorado. The Diamondbacks defeated the Rockies 8-7 in 12 innings. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Motorists head eastbound along Speer Boulevard toward the skyline of downtown Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Of the top 10 tallest buildings in Denver, only the top three have stayed the same, according to the CTBUH.

The Four Seasons Hotel was built in 2010, and it remains the fourth tallest building in Denver with 40 stories. The 1144 Fifteenth, an office building with mirror-looking windows, was build in 2018. The office building marks the last building currently over 600 feet in Denver.

The next tallest buildings in the Denver skyline were (and still are) 1999 Broadway, 707 17th St. and 555 17th St. But the Hyatt Regency Denver and Spire joined the others in the skyline in the mid-2000s, the CTBUH website says.

As far as the skyline goes, the additional buildings were mostly office buildings and housing. Denver continues to renovate buildings while keeping most of the skyline the same. Some of this can be attributed to plane ordinances, which prevent certain views of the Rocky Mountains from being blocked.

But there are plenty of renovations coming in the next few years that will change the skyline, like 1900 Lawrence, which is estimated to be 30 stories.