Here’s how much snow has already fallen at ski resorts this season

DENVER (KDVR) — After a slow snow start for many ski areas, things are ramping up quickly thanks to some much-needed snowfall.

A total of 50-80 inches of snow fell in the last few days over Rabbit Ears, Buffalo Pass, and in the Mount Zirkel Wilderness.

At Steamboat Ski Resort, 2 feet of snow fell in the last 24 hours. The snow was so deep that workers had to shovel snow off of the chair lifts.

In 2021, Loveland Ski Area recorded 84 inches of snow as of Jan. 7. In 2022, Loveland Ski Area recorded 143 inches.

Here are the total snowfall amounts recorded at Loveland Ski Area by Jan. 25 for the last 8 years:

2014: 181 inches

2015: 160 inches

2016: 181 inches

2017: 204 inches

2018: 142 inches

2019: 205 inches

2020: 153 inches

2021: 100 inches

Here are the totals for other ski areas so far this year:

Timberline: 289 inches

Mammoth:: 271 inches

Palisades Tahoe: 268 inches

Brighton: 252 inches

Grand Targhee: 252 inches

Whistler/Blackcomb: 252 inches

Jackson Hole: 251 inches

Alta: 250 inches

Mount Bachelor: 242 inches

Snowbird: 233 inches

Wolf Creek: 213 inches

Heavenly: 180 inches

Snowbasin: 166 inches

Schweitzer: 164 inches

Crested Butte: 155 inches

Winter Park: 150 inches

Steamboat: 144 inches

Loveland: 143 inches

Copper Mountain: 141 inches

Monarch: 128 inches

Vail: 127 inches

Telluride: 125 inches

Park City: 112 inches

In Denver, it has already been snowier than it was in 2020 and 2021 for January.

Normally, Denver receives 6.5 inches of snowfall in January. Denver has already measured 5.3 inches of snow.

Snow totals for January in Denver:

2022: 5.3 inches (so far)

2021: 3.1 inches

2020: 0.9 inch

2019: 6.2 inches