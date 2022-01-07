Here’s how much snow has already fallen at ski resorts this season

DENVER (KDVR) — After a slow snow start for many ski areas, things are ramping up quickly thanks to some much-needed snowfall.
A total of 50-80 inches of snow fell in the last few days over Rabbit Ears, Buffalo Pass, and in the Mount Zirkel Wilderness.
At Steamboat Ski Resort, 2 feet of snow fell in the last 24 hours. The snow was so deep that workers had to shovel snow off of the chair lifts.
In 2021, Loveland Ski Area recorded 84 inches of snow as of Jan. 7. In 2022, Loveland Ski Area recorded 143 inches.
Here are the total snowfall amounts recorded at Loveland Ski Area by Jan. 25 for the last 8 years:
- 2014: 181 inches
- 2015: 160 inches
- 2016: 181 inches
- 2017: 204 inches
- 2018: 142 inches
- 2019: 205 inches
- 2020: 153 inches
- 2021: 100 inches
Here are the totals for other ski areas so far this year:
- Timberline: 289 inches
- Mammoth:: 271 inches
- Palisades Tahoe: 268 inches
- Brighton: 252 inches
- Grand Targhee: 252 inches
- Whistler/Blackcomb: 252 inches
- Jackson Hole: 251 inches
- Alta: 250 inches
- Mount Bachelor: 242 inches
- Snowbird: 233 inches
- Wolf Creek: 213 inches
- Heavenly: 180 inches
- Snowbasin: 166 inches
- Schweitzer: 164 inches
- Crested Butte: 155 inches
- Winter Park: 150 inches
- Steamboat: 144 inches
- Loveland: 143 inches
- Copper Mountain: 141 inches
- Monarch: 128 inches
- Vail: 127 inches
- Telluride: 125 inches
- Park City: 112 inches
In Denver, it has already been snowier than it was in 2020 and 2021 for January.
Normally, Denver receives 6.5 inches of snowfall in January. Denver has already measured 5.3 inches of snow.
Snow totals for January in Denver:
- 2022: 5.3 inches (so far)
- 2021: 3.1 inches
- 2020: 0.9 inch
- 2019: 6.2 inches