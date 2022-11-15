DENVER (KDVR) — Fresh snowfall fell across the Denver metro area late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Sunshine is expected to return by Tuesday afternoon, with highs reaching into the mid-30s.

Preliminary snow totals

Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday:

Arvada: 3.1 inches

Aurora: 1.7 inches

Boulder: 2.9 inches

Chatfield Reservoir: 2 inches

Cherry Creek Reservoir: 1.8 inches

Denver: 2 inches

Denver International Airport: .7 inch

Englewood: 1 inch

Golden: 1.9 inches

Lakewood: 1.5 inches

Louisville: 3 inches

Morrison: 2.5 inches

Niwot: 1.5 inches

Northglenn: 3.2 inches

Superior: 2 inches

Thornton: 2.4 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.