DENVER (KDVR) — Fresh snowfall fell across the Denver metro area late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Sunshine is expected to return by Tuesday afternoon, with highs reaching into the mid-30s.
Preliminary snow totals
Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday:
- Arvada: 3.1 inches
- Aurora: 1.7 inches
- Boulder: 2.9 inches
- Chatfield Reservoir: 2 inches
- Cherry Creek Reservoir: 1.8 inches
- Denver: 2 inches
- Denver International Airport: .7 inch
- Englewood: 1 inch
- Golden: 1.9 inches
- Lakewood: 1.5 inches
- Louisville: 3 inches
- Morrison: 2.5 inches
- Niwot: 1.5 inches
- Northglenn: 3.2 inches
- Superior: 2 inches
- Thornton: 2.4 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.