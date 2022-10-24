DENVER (KDVR) — The first significant snowfall of the season for Colorado happened over the weekend.

Meteorologist Kylie Bearse said most ski areas received five to eight inches of total snow accumulation.

Here is a look at some of the preliminary snow total reports as of 12:30 p.m. Monday:

Arapahoe Basin: 3 inches

Aspen: 6 inches

Copper Mountain: 8 inches

Loveland: 5 inches

Steamboat: 6 inches

Winter Park: 7 inches

While Denver has not recorded the first snowfall of the season yet, the city did record the first freeze of the season on Oct. 24.

Another round of snow is possible later this week. The Pinpoint Weather Team said the mountains will get light snow on Wednesday and heavier snow between Wednesday night and Thursday.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting 4 to 10 inches of new snow accumulation by Thursday night at most ski areas.

The average date of the first snowfall in Denver is Oct. 18.

The first measurable snowfall of the 2021 season did not arrive until Dec. 10, which is the latest first snowfall on record.

On the flip side, the first measurable snowfall of the 2020 winter season came on Sept. 8, which is tied for the second earliest snowfall on record.

The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said La Niña means colder than normal water temperatures in the south Pacific near the equator. This is called a “triple-dip La Niña” and it is rare. It occurs once every 20-22 years.