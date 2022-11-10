DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of snow fell in Colorado overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.
The Pinpoint Weather team said the mountain snow will taper off by Thursday afternoon but could remain across some high peaks.
Mountain temperatures will be in the teens and 20s for highs.
Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 10 a.m. Thursday:
- Allenspark: 2 inches
- Aspen: 2 inches
- Breckenridge: 6 inches
- Cameron Pass: 7 inches
- Carbondale: 1 inch
- Cedaredge: 1.2 inches
- Eagle: 2.5 inches
- Glendevey: 5.6 inches
- Glenwood Springs: 3.4 inches
- Gypsum: 2 inches
- Keystone: 4 inches
- Longs Peak: 7 inches
- Loveland: 5 inches
- Montrose: 4 inches
- Mount Zirkel: 2.8 inches
- Ouray: 1.5 inches
- Rabbit Ears Pass: 1.4 inches
- Rangely: 7 inches
- Red Mountain Pass: 2 inches
- Silverton: 1.5 inches
- Skyway: 3.5 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 2.2 inches
- Tabernash: 3 inches
- Williams Fork Reservoir: 1 inch
- Winter Park: 5 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.