DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of snow fell in Colorado overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The Pinpoint Weather team said the mountain snow will taper off by Thursday afternoon but could remain across some high peaks.

Mountain temperatures will be in the teens and 20s for highs.

Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 10 a.m. Thursday:

Allenspark: 2 inches

Aspen: 2 inches

Breckenridge: 6 inches

Cameron Pass: 7 inches

Carbondale: 1 inch

Cedaredge: 1.2 inches

Eagle: 2.5 inches

Glendevey: 5.6 inches

Glenwood Springs: 3.4 inches

Gypsum: 2 inches

Keystone: 4 inches

Longs Peak: 7 inches

Loveland: 5 inches

Montrose: 4 inches

Mount Zirkel: 2.8 inches

Ouray: 1.5 inches

Rabbit Ears Pass: 1.4 inches

Rangely: 7 inches

Red Mountain Pass: 2 inches

Silverton: 1.5 inches

Skyway: 3.5 inches

Steamboat Springs: 2.2 inches

Tabernash: 3 inches

Williams Fork Reservoir: 1 inch

Winter Park: 5 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.