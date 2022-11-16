DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday morning as another round of snow and cold moves into Colorado.

In the Denver metro area, 2 to 5 inches of total snowfall accumulation is possible. Higher totals are possible in the northern foothills, for areas like Boulder, Estes Park, and Fort Collins.

Here is a look at the Pinpoint Weather Team’s latest snowfall forecast, which was updated on Wednesday:

Forecast and radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

Pinpoint Weather App

You can also download the Pinpoint Weather App for free.

Here’s what the app includes:

Pinpoint Weather forecast: Independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate

Customized alert settings: Choose the severe weather alerts and locations that matter to you

Hour-by-Hour: Plan your day and see the hourly forecast for any location

Videos from the Pinpoint Weather team

The Pinpoint Weather team will update Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast several times each day.