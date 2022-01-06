Here’s how is FEMA helping victims of the Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s been a full week since the Marshall Fire first sparked in Boulder County, forcing tens of thousands from their homes. The federal government is on the ground, actively working with state and local officials to give victims support.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been in the area since New Year’s Day to offer assistance. Since then, they’ve helped stand up the Disaster Recovery Center in Lafayette, next to the Disaster Assistance Center to be a one-stop shop for people in need.

“This is one of the most comprehensive assistance, consolidated assistance centers that I’ve been able to see,” FEMA Acting Regional Administrator Nancy Dragani said.

So far, 1,358 survivors have registered with FEMA since the recovery center opened up. That’s a combination of individuals and families.

To submit an application, you may need to have the following:

Proof of insurance coverage

Settlement of insurance claims or denial letter from insurance provider

Proof of identity

Proof of occupancy

Proof of ownership

Proof that the damaged property was the applicant’s primary residence at the time of the disaster

“Don’t feel like you can not apply if you don’t have those documents available,” Dragani said. “We will work with you, one on one if need be, to help you identify documents that may be able to satisfy these requirements.”

They have caseworkers willing to go out and help people where they are to make sure they have all the documents they need to fill out applications.