DENVER (KDVR) — While it’s still Halloween for a few more hours, once the clock turns to Nov. 1, many people start to get into the Christmas spirit.

As Buddy the Elf said, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

Colorado radio station KOSI 101.1 is famously known for switching over to nonstop Christmas music in November. This year, you can listen to all the festive classics beginning on Nov. 16.

According to KOSI 101.1’s website, the station will be flipping the switch to Christmas at a live event. On Nov. 16, the radio station will broadcast live from Cherry Creek North during a celebration called “The Million Light Plug In.”

Admission to the event is free, and it will run from 4:30-7 p.m.

Not only will KOSI 101.1 switch over to Christmas music on this day, but Cherry Creek will also open its holiday market for the season.

This is the 22nd year KOSI 101.1 has played 24/7 Christmas music. You can listen to all the cheer on 101.1 FM, on the station’s website or by downloading the KOSI 101.1 app.