Here are tips to make your 4th of July travel through DIA run smoothly

DENVER (KDVR) — Fourth of July weekend is projected to be the busiest for holiday travel since the pandemic began, according to officials at Denver International Airport.

More than 1,250,000 passengers are expected to travel through DIA from July 1-6, with more than 200,000 passengers expected on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Passenger numbers are expected to be 2% higher than 2019 on the busiest travel days: Saturday, July 3, and Monday, July 5.

Airport officials offer the following tips to make sure your travel plans run smoothly:

Check your flight status with your airline for updated gate, delay or cancellation information

Arrive at least two hours before your flight

Masks are still federally required at the airport through Sept. 13

Check FlyDenver.com before heading to the airport to confirm parking availability, and remember that the shuttle lots, including Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert, and valet parking in both garages are currently closed

For more Fourth of July travel information from DEN, click here.