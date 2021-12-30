Here are the evacuation centers for multiple wildfires near Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Marshall Fire burning south of Boulder is forcing full evacuations of all residents in Louisville and Superior.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management is telling people “if you see fire, evacuate.”

So far, emergency evacuation centers have opened at the following locations:

South Boulder Rec Center (1360 Gillaspie Dr., Boulder)

Longmont Senior Center (910 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont)

YMCA of Nothern Colorado (2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette)

There is also a large animal evacuation site open at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. Boulder OEM asks that people enter through the Humane Society entrance on Nelson Road.

This is a breaking and developing news story. Check back here for new updates on evacuation centers.