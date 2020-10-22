Here are the Denver and Lafayette prescription drug drop-off locations for National Take-Back Day

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is participating in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can drop off old and unused prescription drugs at Denver police district stations and the police administration building.

The goal is to ensure the safe disposal of prescription medicines to avoid the likelihood of misuse or abuse.

The sites cannot accept needles or sharps, mercury thermometers, oxygen containers, chemotherapy or radioactive substances, illicit drugs or pressurized canisters.

There are six Denver Police drop-off locations:

District 1: 1311 W. 46th Ave.

District 2: 3921 Holly St.

District 3: 1625 S. University Blvd.

District 4: 2100 S. Clay St.

District 5: 4685 Peoria St.

District 6: 1566 Washington St.

Drop-off is also available at three King Soopers locations:

2810 N. Quebec St., Denver 80207

10406 E. MLK Jr. Blvd., Denver 80238

18605 E. Green Valley Ranch Blvd., Denver 80249

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers is also sponsoring a drop-off in Lafayette.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can drop off old and unused prescription drugs at the Lafayette Walmart parking lot at: 745 U.S. Highway 287.

A Shred-A-Thon is being held at the same location and time. Donations are appreciated.