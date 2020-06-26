Here are 151 names Stapleton residents have suggested for renaming their neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) — Stapleton leaders are moving forward with a plan to rename the northeast Denver neighborhood.

Last week, the Stapleton Master Community Association voted unanimously to change the name.

Benjamin Stapleton, a member of the Ku Klux Klan, served as Denver’s mayor for five terms in the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s. He helped the KKK seize control of politics in Denver and Colorado.

Below is a list of 151 name suggestions that had been submitted by Stapleton residents as of Tuesday night. Once the list is narrowed down, neighborhood residents will vote on a new name.

  1. Aeroglen
  2. Aero Park 
  3. Airfield
  4. Airfield Green
  5. Airport Fields 
  6. Airport Park
  7. Airway
  8. Albright (for Madeline Albright)
  9. All for One
  10. Amache Prower
  11. Apache
  12. Appleton or Apleton 
  13. Approach
  14. Ascend
  15. Atonement
  16. Aviation Fields
  17. Aviation Park
  18. Aviator Park
  19. Avion
  20. Bellavista
  21. Beloved
  22. Bison View/Run
  23. Bluff Lake
  24. Brown or Clarinton  (for Clara Brown)
  25. Buenavista
  26. BuenSur
  27. Carr (for Governor Ralph Carr)
  28. Central Park 
  29. Cheyenne
  30. Chipeta
  31. Coleman (in honor of Bessie Coleman)
  32. Colorful
  33. Color’s Field
  34. ComancheCommanche
  35. Concourse
  36. Creekside
  37. Denver Northeast
  38. Diggsville
  39. Doug MoeTown 
  40. Eaglerock
  41. East Park /View/Bridge
  42. East Park Hill 
  43. Eastaden
  44. Eastview Park
  45. Elevation
  46. Elevation Heights
  47. Ellington
  48. Elwayville
  49. Evolution/Evolve 
  50. Extapleton
  51. Fairfield
  52. Fair port
  53. Fairview
  54. Field Hill
  55. Field Park 
  56. Ford
  57. Forset Hills/ Forest City / Forest Park / Forestville
  58. Gaypleton
  59. George Brown
  60. Greeley or Greeley Hills
  61. Greenway or Greenfield or Greenville or Greenwood (for Marlon Green AND Marie Greenwood who was Denver’s first black teacher and who just passed last year at the age of 106.)
  62. Hancock
  63. Hiawatha 
  64. Horizon Park
  65. Inspire
  66. Jackson 
  67. Justice
  68. Justina Ford
  69. Justina Park
  70. King 
  71. Kingland
  72. Kingston
  73. The Landing at Northfield
  74. Legacy East 
  75. Martin Luther King or MLK Neighborhood 
  76. Maxwell Village
  77. McClain Park
  78. Meadow Creek
  79. Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ
  80. Montevista
  81. Montview
  82. Mosley / Mosley Village / Mosley Park
  83. Mountain View/ MontView
  84. Mountain/Rocky View
  85. Mountain Ute
  86. Newton
  87. Northeast
  88. Northfield
  89. Obamaton
  90. Old Airport 
  91. Ouray Park
  92. Park Central 
  93. Park Hill East 
  94. Parksville
  95. Peak View
  96. Peña 
  97. Pilot Park
  98. Pleasantville
  99. Polly Baca
  100. Prairie Fields
  101. Quigg Newton
  102. Rasmussen
  103. Rattlesnake Hollow
  104. Revolution
  105. Rovira (for Luis Rovira)
  106. Runway Gardens
  107. Runway Park
  108. Salazar 
  109. Sand Creek/Sandy Creek
  110. Scott (for Gregory Kellam Scott)
  111. Seasons
  112. Serenity
  113. Shoshone
  114. Silas Stillman Soule
  115. Skybridge
  116. Skyfield
  117. Skyfield Green (to support sustainablity)
  118. Skyhaven
  119. Skylands
  120. Skyline Park
  121. Skyview
  122. Sol del este
  123. Southfield
  124. Southfield / Northfield Combination (SoFiNoFi)
  125. SoNoField
  126. Spireton
  127. Stanley (related to Stanley Marketplace)
  128. Sunfield
  129. Sunpark
  130. Sunrise
  131. Sunshine Community
  132. Sunderlin
  133. Tailwinds 
  134. Taylorsville or Landover (For Landri Taylor)
  135. Towac Park
  136. Tower Airpark / Tower City / Tower Park
  137. Towerview/Tower View
  138. Towertown/Tower Town
  139. Tribes in the Neighborhood
  140. Tuskegee Field
  141. Unita Park
  142. United Neighbors
  143. Unity
  144. Upper East Side
  145. Ute Park   
  146. Watson Park
  147. Webb
  148. Wellington  / Wellington Village
  149. West Montbello
  150. Westbrook 
  151. Westerly Creek 

