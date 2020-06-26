Here are 151 names Stapleton residents have suggested for renaming their neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) — Stapleton leaders are moving forward with a plan to rename the northeast Denver neighborhood.
Last week, the Stapleton Master Community Association voted unanimously to change the name.
Benjamin Stapleton, a member of the Ku Klux Klan, served as Denver’s mayor for five terms in the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s. He helped the KKK seize control of politics in Denver and Colorado.
Below is a list of 151 name suggestions that had been submitted by Stapleton residents as of Tuesday night. Once the list is narrowed down, neighborhood residents will vote on a new name.
- Aeroglen
- Aero Park
- Airfield
- Airfield Green
- Airport Fields
- Airport Park
- Airway
- Albright (for Madeline Albright)
- All for One
- Amache Prower
- Apache
- Appleton or Apleton
- Approach
- Ascend
- Atonement
- Aviation Fields
- Aviation Park
- Aviator Park
- Avion
- Bellavista
- Beloved
- Bison View/Run
- Bluff Lake
- Brown or Clarinton (for Clara Brown)
- Buenavista
- BuenSur
- Carr (for Governor Ralph Carr)
- Central Park
- Cheyenne
- Chipeta
- Coleman (in honor of Bessie Coleman)
- Colorful
- Color’s Field
- ComancheCommanche
- Concourse
- Creekside
- Denver Northeast
- Diggsville
- Doug MoeTown
- Eaglerock
- East Park /View/Bridge
- East Park Hill
- Eastaden
- Eastview Park
- Elevation
- Elevation Heights
- Ellington
- Elwayville
- Evolution/Evolve
- Extapleton
- Fairfield
- Fair port
- Fairview
- Field Hill
- Field Park
- Ford
- Forset Hills/ Forest City / Forest Park / Forestville
- Gaypleton
- George Brown
- Greeley or Greeley Hills
- Greenway or Greenfield or Greenville or Greenwood (for Marlon Green AND Marie Greenwood who was Denver’s first black teacher and who just passed last year at the age of 106.)
- Hancock
- Hiawatha
- Horizon Park
- Inspire
- Jackson
- Justice
- Justina Ford
- Justina Park
- King
- Kingland
- Kingston
- The Landing at Northfield
- Legacy East
- Martin Luther King or MLK Neighborhood
- Maxwell Village
- McClain Park
- Meadow Creek
- Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ
- Montevista
- Montview
- Mosley / Mosley Village / Mosley Park
- Mountain View/ MontView
- Mountain/Rocky View
- Mountain Ute
- Newton
- Northeast
- Northfield
- Obamaton
- Old Airport
- Ouray Park
- Park Central
- Park Hill East
- Parksville
- Peak View
- Peña
- Pilot Park
- Pleasantville
- Polly Baca
- Prairie Fields
- Quigg Newton
- Rasmussen
- Rattlesnake Hollow
- Revolution
- Rovira (for Luis Rovira)
- Runway Gardens
- Runway Park
- Salazar
- Sand Creek/Sandy Creek
- Scott (for Gregory Kellam Scott)
- Seasons
- Serenity
- Shoshone
- Silas Stillman Soule
- Skybridge
- Skyfield
- Skyfield Green (to support sustainablity)
- Skyhaven
- Skylands
- Skyline Park
- Skyview
- Sol del este
- Southfield
- Southfield / Northfield Combination (SoFiNoFi)
- SoNoField
- Spireton
- Stanley (related to Stanley Marketplace)
- Sunfield
- Sunpark
- Sunrise
- Sunshine Community
- Sunderlin
- Tailwinds
- Taylorsville or Landover (For Landri Taylor)
- Towac Park
- Tower Airpark / Tower City / Tower Park
- Towerview/Tower View
- Towertown/Tower Town
- Tribes in the Neighborhood
- Tuskegee Field
- Unita Park
- United Neighbors
- Unity
- Upper East Side
- Ute Park
- Watson Park
- Webb
- Wellington / Wellington Village
- West Montbello
- Westbrook
- Westerly Creek