Here are 151 names Stapleton residents have suggested for renaming their neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) — Stapleton leaders are moving forward with a plan to rename the northeast Denver neighborhood.

Last week, the Stapleton Master Community Association voted unanimously to change the name.

Benjamin Stapleton, a member of the Ku Klux Klan, served as Denver’s mayor for five terms in the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s. He helped the KKK seize control of politics in Denver and Colorado.

Below is a list of 151 name suggestions that had been submitted by Stapleton residents as of Tuesday night. Once the list is narrowed down, neighborhood residents will vote on a new name.

Aeroglen Aero Park Airfield Airfield Green Airport Fields Airport Park Airway Albright (for Madeline Albright) All for One Amache Prower Apache Appleton or Apleton Approach Ascend Atonement Aviation Fields Aviation Park Aviator Park Avion Bellavista Beloved Bison View/Run Bluff Lake Brown or Clarinton (for Clara Brown) Buenavista BuenSur Carr (for Governor Ralph Carr) Central Park Cheyenne Chipeta Coleman (in honor of Bessie Coleman) Colorful Color’s Field ComancheCommanche Concourse Creekside Denver Northeast Diggsville Doug MoeTown Eaglerock East Park /View/Bridge East Park Hill Eastaden Eastview Park Elevation Elevation Heights Ellington Elwayville Evolution/Evolve Extapleton Fairfield Fair port Fairview Field Hill Field Park Ford Forset Hills/ Forest City / Forest Park / Forestville Gaypleton George Brown Greeley or Greeley Hills Greenway or Greenfield or Greenville or Greenwood (for Marlon Green AND Marie Greenwood who was Denver’s first black teacher and who just passed last year at the age of 106.) Hancock Hiawatha Horizon Park Inspire Jackson Justice Justina Ford Justina Park King Kingland Kingston The Landing at Northfield Legacy East Martin Luther King or MLK Neighborhood Maxwell Village McClain Park Meadow Creek Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ Montevista Montview Mosley / Mosley Village / Mosley Park Mountain View/ MontView Mountain/Rocky View Mountain Ute Newton Northeast Northfield Obamaton Old Airport Ouray Park Park Central Park Hill East Parksville Peak View Peña Pilot Park Pleasantville Polly Baca Prairie Fields Quigg Newton Rasmussen Rattlesnake Hollow Revolution Rovira (for Luis Rovira) Runway Gardens Runway Park Salazar Sand Creek/Sandy Creek Scott (for Gregory Kellam Scott) Seasons Serenity Shoshone Silas Stillman Soule Skybridge Skyfield Skyfield Green (to support sustainablity) Skyhaven Skylands Skyline Park Skyview Sol del este Southfield Southfield / Northfield Combination (SoFiNoFi) SoNoField Spireton Stanley (related to Stanley Marketplace) Sunfield Sunpark Sunrise Sunshine Community Sunderlin Tailwinds Taylorsville or Landover (For Landri Taylor) Towac Park Tower Airpark / Tower City / Tower Park Towerview/Tower View Towertown/Tower Town Tribes in the Neighborhood Tuskegee Field Unita Park United Neighbors Unity Upper East Side Ute Park Watson Park Webb Wellington / Wellington Village West Montbello Westbrook Westerly Creek