DENVER (KDVR) — A man was injured by a reindeer on a farm in Larimer County on Tuesday evening. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it is legal to own a reindeer in Colorado.
In fact, there’s a wide variety of animals that you can own in our state.
“It is legal to have domestic animals, which aren’t regulated by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife. These animals must, however, comply with regulations of the state agriculture and health departments that deal with public and animal health,” CPW said.
Domestic animals you can own
Here is a look at the domestic animals you can own:
- Alpaca
- Donkey
- Bison
- Camel
- Cats
- Cattle
- Chickens
- Chinchilla
- Dogs
- Ducks
- Emu
- European ferrets
- Fowl
- Geese
- Gerbils
- Goats
- Hamsters
- Horses
- Llama
- Mice
- Mink
- Ostrich
- Peafowl
- Pig
- Pigeons
- Rabbits
- Rats
- Rhea
- Reindeer
- Sheep
- Swine
- Turkeys
- Yak
Legal non-mammals
CPW said there are several legal non-mammals and mammals that you can own. Some of them are considered to be exotic wildlife.
“The Division of Wildlife has created a category of species called unregulated wildlife. These are species that are legal to own, import, or sell. You do not need a license from the Division of Wildlife to have one of these species,” CPW said.
You are legally allowed to own up to four of the following species:
- Plains spadefoot toad
- Woodhouse’s toad
- Western chorus frog
- Painted turtle
- Sagebrush lizard
- Tree lizard
- Side-blotched lizard
- Prairie and plateau lizards
- Bullsnake
- Western terrestrial garter snake
- Lesser earless lizard
- Western whiptail
- Racer
- Western hognose snake
Legal mammals
Here is a look at the legal mammals you can own:
- African pygmy hedgehog
- Red Kangaroo
- Short-tailed possum
- Sugar gliders
- Bennett wallaby
- Dama wallaby
- Swamp wallaby
- Wallaroo
In some places it is legal to own a raccoon, however, in Colorado it is illegal. CPW said raccoons carry rabies and other diseases and cannot be vaccinated.