DENVER (KDVR) — A man was injured by a reindeer on a farm in Larimer County on Tuesday evening. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it is legal to own a reindeer in Colorado.

In fact, there’s a wide variety of animals that you can own in our state.

“It is legal to have domestic animals, which aren’t regulated by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife. These animals must, however, comply with regulations of the state agriculture and health departments that deal with public and animal health,” CPW said.

Domestic animals you can own

Here is a look at the domestic animals you can own:

Alpaca

Donkey

Bison

Camel

Cats

Cattle

Chickens

Chinchilla

Dogs

Ducks

Emu

European ferrets

Fowl

Geese

Gerbils

Goats

Hamsters

Horses

Llama

Mice

Mink

Ostrich

Peafowl

Pig

Pigeons

Rabbits

Rats

Rhea

Reindeer

Sheep

Swine

Turkeys

Yak

Legal non-mammals

CPW said there are several legal non-mammals and mammals that you can own. Some of them are considered to be exotic wildlife.

“The Division of Wildlife has created a category of species called unregulated wildlife. These are species that are legal to own, import, or sell. You do not need a license from the Division of Wildlife to have one of these species,” CPW said.

You are legally allowed to own up to four of the following species:

Plains spadefoot toad

Woodhouse’s toad

Western chorus frog

Painted turtle

Sagebrush lizard

Tree lizard

Side-blotched lizard

Prairie and plateau lizards

Bullsnake

Western terrestrial garter snake

Lesser earless lizard

Western whiptail

Racer

Western hognose snake

Legal mammals

Here is a look at the legal mammals you can own:

African pygmy hedgehog

Red Kangaroo

Short-tailed possum

Sugar gliders

Bennett wallaby

Dama wallaby

Swamp wallaby

Wallaroo

In some places it is legal to own a raccoon, however, in Colorado it is illegal. CPW said raccoons carry rabies and other diseases and cannot be vaccinated.