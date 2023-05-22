DENVER (KDVR) — Supporters of the group Here 4 The Kids are canvassing Denver and Boulder neighborhoods to gain support for their mission to ban guns in Colorado. Their goal is to get Gov. Jared Polis to sign an executive order to ban guns and start a statewide buyback program.

“The number one killer of our children in this country is something that we can actually eliminate, we can actually make this problem go away,” said Saira Rao, co-founder of Here 4 The Kids.

The group is taking its efforts to the Colorado Capitol on June 5. The hope is to get 25,000 women together for a sit-in.

“This is solemn, this is grieving, this is healing, this is just sitting and saying this is our last ditch effort to save our kids,” Rao said. “There’s no one in this country who wants to get shot shopping at H&M. There’s literally nobody in this country who wants to drop their kid off at school and have them killed at school. People are tired of this.”

However, opponents say a total ban on guns is unconstitutional.

“We’re not talking about banning just assault weapons, we’re talking about banning all guns. That’s unconstitutional on its face and if something were to happen like that we would sue immediately,” said Taylor Rhodes with Rocky Mountain Gun Owners.

Governor’s office: Gun ban unconstitutional

A spokesperson with the governor’s office released this statement:

“We are aware of the plans for this sit-in and share the concerns about preventing gun violence, which is why the Governor is committed to making Colorado one of the top 10 safest states. He appreciates the commonsense efforts of the legislature to help accomplish this goal including tougher laws against auto theft, upgrading the state Crime Lab, and improving gun safety. The Governor called for the landmark Extreme Risk Protection Order law, a law he signed in 2019, to be strengthened, and for more legal tools to go after ghost guns which he will sign into law. The Governor also signed landmark bills around waiting periods, raising the age to 21 for gun purchases, and a repeal of the state version of PLCAA. 10 years ago, action to reduce gun violence while protecting our second amendment rights like the Governor has taken in partnership with the legislature would have been inconceivable. The Governor supports the right to peacefully demonstrate and these individuals’ calls to improve safety and prevent gun violence, their specific requests for an executive order banning all guns would simply be unconstitutional.” Office of Gov. Jared Polis

Despite this message, Rao is confident their plan will spark change.

“I wholeheartedly believe they’re going to do it. I wouldn’t be standing here if I didn’t believe it with all of my heart and soul,” she said.