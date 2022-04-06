WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Public Health is warning the public of potential exposure to hepatitis A at a local King Soopers.

JCPH and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that a food handler at the King Soopers located at 5301 W. 38th Ave. tested positive for hepatitis A. The disease can be transmitted by eating food directly handled by employees.

JCPH warns the public they may be at risk of exposure if they purchased and consumed deli meats, cheese slices and prepared sandwiches onsite at the King Soopers deli. The affected purchase dates are from March 20-30, 2022.

What to do if confirmed to be at risk for hepatitis A

Assess vaccination status against hepatitis A Full vaccination means two doses of the hepatitis A shot given six months apart or three doses of the hepatitis A and B vaccine. According to JCPH, the vaccine is highly effective, but those who were exposed should monitor their symptoms.

If not fully vaccinated Customers who consumed the onsite meat and cheese within the last 14 days should seek post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) which consists of vaccination for hepatitis A and hepatitis A immunoglobulin.



Symptoms of hepatitis A range from acute onset fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, dark urine, clay-colored stool and jaundice.

“The good news is that infection with hepatitis A can largely be prevented even after direct exposure, through vaccination or, when indicated, post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP),” said Melanie Rogers, RN, MPH, epidemiologist and lead infectious disease investigator at JCPH. “Our department, in collaboration with other local public health agencies in neighboring communities, will be offering hepatitis A vaccines and PEP at no cost to those who think they may have been exposed.

JCPH said this is an isolated incident and confirmed to be related to international travel. This is not a local disease transmission and no other King Soopers are affected.