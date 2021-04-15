Food Fridays are back, helping families in need

DENVER (KDVR) — Food Fridays are back in Denver, thanks to the Denver Dream Center. They will be handing out boxes of food to families in need starting Friday morning at Ball Arena.

The organizers said they have no idea how many cars to expect, but they have enough food for hundreds of families. They will start at 9 a.m. and will stay until they give away 10,000 pounds of food.

“We want to make sure people have groceries not just for a day, but hopefully a week. We want them to open their refrigerators, and for moms have food for their kids, they don’t have to struggle,” Pastor B said.

They have 10,000 pounds of food on the way, including three semi-trailers full of produce, milk and meat.

“It’s free, anyone in the city in need can come line up, they don’t have to get out of their cars. We will fill them up. We will fill them up with extras if they need to take them back to their neighbors or neighborhoods, but we want to invite people to come, struggling need help with food and groceries,” Pastor B said.

This isn’t their first time doing this. Last year, they gave away food every Friday from June through November. They estimate they gave away nearly 2.8 million pounds of food, enough to feed 300,000 people.

Pastor B said the need continues to grow. “We knock on doors and do wellness checks and we find people are still struggling, not knowing where next paycheck is coming from,” he said.

The staff members and volunteers said they get way more than they give out.

“It is church for us. We like to get out in the community and just give back,” Bernard Gillian said.

“I’m involved because I’ve always had a passion to give back, reentering back into society. It’s been a great honor and privilege to give back,” Tony Carcel said.

“It’s amazing, it’s a relationship. It’s not even about the food. They come through, find that hope, we get to talk to them, pray with them. Tell people they are amazing and appreciated and just the smiles on their faces, it’s amazing,” Daniel Dias said.

They like to say they’re not just passing out food, but also passing out hope and joy.

“It’s not how fast to get cars through. It’s about conversations. It opens up what else people need and how can we support them,” Pastor B said.

They have just gotten confirmation they will do this every Friday until the end of May. If you would like to donate or volunteer to support the Denver Dream Center, you can do so on their site.