DENVER (KDVR) — This past year and a half has been hard on Coloradans and FOX31 Mornings Meteorologist Kylie Bearse wanted to do something a little extra for families.

She’s selling t-shirts and hats through her hiking blog, Approachable Outdoors to raise money for A Precious Child, a local nonprofit that helps Colorado families through tough times.

Last year the organization saw a 1,657% increase in families needing their services. All proceeds will be donated to A Precious Child.