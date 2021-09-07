Help wanted: CDOT hiring over 150 road workers

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is holding career fairs over the next five weeks to fill approximately 150 highway maintenance positions.

“At each career fair, candidates can complete an application for both permanent and temporary positions, and possibly be interviewed and receive a conditional employment offer for a temporary position,” said CDOT Human Resources Director Kristi Graham-Gitkind.

Available openings for permanent and temporary full-time and part-time highway maintenance workers:

Commercial Driver’s License Highway Maintenance Employee and Temporary Winter Employee Requires a CDL A or B and two years of experience in labor and/or equipment operation

Temporary Highway Maintenance Trainees (CDOT assists with CDL attainment once hired) Must be at least 18 and requires a valid regular driver’s license Some experience in labor and/or equipment operation preferred, not required

Temporary/Permanent Equipment Mechanics (CDL preferred, not required)

The fairs being held at these CDOT office and/or maintenance facilities:

SOUTH-CENTRAL COLORADO Saturday, Sept. 11 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 10350 County Rd. 120, Salida, CO 81201 Saturday, Oct. 9 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1185 County Rd. 16, Fairplay, CO 80440

SOUTHWEST COLORADO Wednesday, Sept. 15 – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 20581 U.S. 160, Durango, CO 81301

NORTHEAST COLORADO Thursday, Sept. 16 – 8 a.m. to noon. 10601 W. 10th St., Greeley, CO 80634

WEST-CENTRAL COLORADO Wednesday, Sept. 22 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 1198 S. Adams Ave., Silverthorne, CO 80498 Thursday, Oct. 7 – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 14764 U.S. 40, Empire, CO 80438

WESTERN COLORADO Thursday, Sept. 23 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 10519 U.S. 6, Gypsum, CO 81637 Tuesday, Sept. 28 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 202 Centennial St., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 Thursday, Sept. 30 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 2328 G Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81505

NORTHWEST COLORADO Saturday, Sept. 25 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 583 Topaz Ave., Granby, CO 80446

DENVER AREA Saturday, October 2 – 8 a.m. to noon. 18500 E Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011



Candidates can also view the job postings and apply for jobs on-line.