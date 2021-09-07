Help wanted: CDOT hiring over 150 road workers

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is holding career fairs over the next five weeks to fill approximately 150 highway maintenance positions.
“At each career fair, candidates can complete an application for both permanent and temporary positions, and possibly be interviewed and receive a conditional employment offer for a temporary position,” said CDOT Human Resources Director Kristi Graham-Gitkind.
Available openings for permanent and temporary full-time and part-time highway maintenance workers:
- Commercial Driver’s License Highway Maintenance Employee and Temporary Winter Employee
- Requires a CDL A or B and two years of experience in labor and/or equipment operation
- Temporary Highway Maintenance Trainees (CDOT assists with CDL attainment once hired)
- Must be at least 18 and requires a valid regular driver’s license
- Some experience in labor and/or equipment operation preferred, not required
- Temporary/Permanent Equipment Mechanics (CDL preferred, not required)
The fairs being held at these CDOT office and/or maintenance facilities:
- SOUTH-CENTRAL COLORADO
- Saturday, Sept. 11 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 10350 County Rd. 120, Salida, CO 81201
- Saturday, Oct. 9 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1185 County Rd. 16, Fairplay, CO 80440
- SOUTHWEST COLORADO
- Wednesday, Sept. 15 – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 20581 U.S. 160, Durango, CO 81301
- NORTHEAST COLORADO
- Thursday, Sept. 16 – 8 a.m. to noon. 10601 W. 10th St., Greeley, CO 80634
- WEST-CENTRAL COLORADO
- Wednesday, Sept. 22 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 1198 S. Adams Ave., Silverthorne, CO 80498
- Thursday, Oct. 7 – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 14764 U.S. 40, Empire, CO 80438
- WESTERN COLORADO
- Thursday, Sept. 23 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 10519 U.S. 6, Gypsum, CO 81637
- Tuesday, Sept. 28 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 202 Centennial St., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
- Thursday, Sept. 30 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 2328 G Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81505
- NORTHWEST COLORADO
- Saturday, Sept. 25 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 583 Topaz Ave., Granby, CO 80446
- DENVER AREA
- Saturday, October 2 – 8 a.m. to noon. 18500 E Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
Candidates can also view the job postings and apply for jobs on-line.