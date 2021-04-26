Help the Alpine Rescue Team win a Land Rover

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) – The Evergreen based Alpine Rescue Team is one step closer to winning a new Land Rover for its wilderness emergency response nonprofit work, contest organizers announced on Monday.

Vote now through May 3 for your favorite nonprofit in seven categories. Each winners will receive a specially outfitted New Defender SUV.

Alpine Rescue Team video can be viewed below:

“Defender vehicles have been used for various humanitarian causes around the world for decades and with its recent return to the U.S., we wanted to expand on that legacy with ‘The Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards’ and celebrate organizations that know the value of community and drive to do great things with them,” said Joe Eberhardt, President & CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America.

The Alpine Rescue Team has provided wilderness emergency response and education to Jefferson, Clear Creek and Gilpin counties since 1959. Staffed by professional volunteer rescuers, the team responds to over 130 calls a year. Services are provided at no cost.

Donations for equipment and vehicle costs are needed. Team members supply their own personal equipment.

The seven U.S.-based charitable categories for the ‘Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards’ are: Coastal and Marine Conservation, First Responders, Animal Welfare, Fire Safety & Response, Urban Improvement, Environmental and Search & Rescue.

Voting is available for each category. Seven specially outfitted New Defender SUVs will be awarded, one for each category. All winners will be announced on Sept. 2.