Help navigating the state unemployment system, call center wait times reduced

DENVER (KDVR) — Navigating the unemployment benefits system is easier for some than others. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is providing self-service options as well as assisted avenues to help those who need answers as they navigate the MyUI+ system.

One benefits recipient who is not familiar with how to use online services tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers, “it is very intimidating, you’re trying to go in and just do what you need to do.”

The CDLE tells FOX31 a combination of virtual and call center services is making a difference in the speed at which claimants receive the information they need.

This week, call center wait times were only five minutes on average with no wait time mid-afternoon on Thursday.

The call center number, 303-536-5615, can be contacted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Claimants can also ask questions and/or schedule a callback via the CDLE virtual assistant on ColoradoUI.gov.

The UI Daily Dashboard and “How Do I?” page offer tips for using the system in the most efficient manner.

Users can get information on which browser to use, what the main menu looks like and other useful tips. Informational videos are helpful guides that are easy to click and play.

In addition, the MyUI+ Health Check page has a list of current and upcoming technical fixes that provide claimants with a time frame of when to expect solutions to any developing issues.

Claimants can also report any problems or complaints that pertain to the CDLE call center.

CDLE tells the Problem Solvers the form should only be used to report hangups and unprofessional call center agents. The department uses the feedback to ensure claimants are getting the proper service.