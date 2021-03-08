Help name the new canine cop at the Frederick Police Department

FREDERICK, Colo. (KDVR) – The Frederick Police Department welcomes a new K-9 officer. Ian Austin, an officer with the department, traveled to Michigan to pick up this 15-month-old Belgian Malinois, German Shepherd mix.

Submit name suggestions and learn more about the new Frederick K-9 Unit.

Newly acquired Police K-9 pose for a photo at Milavec Lake in Frederick, Colorado. Photo by Zach Mahone, Digital Media Specialist, Town of Frederick.

“I’m excited we are bringing back our K-9 program to Frederick. It’s been three years since the retirement of our previous K-9, Buran. The program will help foster community relations and be essential in improving safety for our officers,” said Frederick Chief of Police Todd Norris.

The dog is originally from Poland. He will be trained as a patrol and drug detection dog.

Officer Austin chose this dog, out of 12 available, because of his courage and sociability.

The new K-9 will be introduced during the annual Fishing Clinic and DIY Day on Saturday, May 15, according to Chief Norris.