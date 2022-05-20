DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Sheriff Department’s newest K-9 officer needs a name and it wants the community to pick it.

The pup’s mug and a link to vote will be posted to DSD’s social media channels on Saturday at 9 a.m. Voting will be open then through midnight Tuesday, May 24.

The newest member is trained in explosive detection so names related would be most expected.

How will the department pick the new name? What do you win if you pick the winner (majority wins)? You’ll be one of 20 people randomly chosen to attend a meet-and-greet with the newest K-9.