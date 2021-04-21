Help find Solo: Photos of suspects in stolen car with dog inside

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster police have obtained surveillance video of two suspects connected to the stolen vehicle with a 15-year-old dog named Solo inside.



Suspects in Westminster stolen Subaru

The photos of the suspects, seen above, are from surveillance video from a business in the area where the vehicle was stolen on Friday, Westminster police said.

Stolen Subaru with dog in it (KDVR)

The stolen vehicle (pictured above) is a 2006 navy-blue Subaru Forester with a North Carolina plate: 42M1BP.

The vehicle was parked in front of the Tropical Smoothie Café at 73rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard and stolen at 4:36 p.m., police said.

Crime-Stoppers-Alert

A reward is being offered for information about the vehicle and/or the dog and can remain anonymous. Contact the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover the costs of the search.