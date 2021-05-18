Help find Regan the Chihuahua: Dog missing after owner hospitalized in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) – Regan, a tan chihuahua, is loose after getting away from his owner about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The little dog got loose at a gas station at 4800 Kipling Street. He was last seen running up the eastbound ramp of Interstate 70. People were seen trying to catch the dog.

Regan does have a collar and tags, but the owner was transported to the hospital and is unable to respond to calls.

Wheat Ridge police are hoping someone did catch Regan. Please contact Wheat Ridge Animal Control at 303-235-2926 with any information.

