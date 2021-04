WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) – A service dog named Tank went missing about 9 a.m. on Monday after his owner suffered a seizure.

Tank’s owner woke up near 4700 Kipling Street and discovered Tank was missing.

Tank (pictured above) is described as a one-year old German Shepard wearing a blue harness, blue collar and a green leash.

Contact the Wheat Ridge Police Department at 303-237-2220 with any information about Tank.