GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Community members are getting ready to brave the temperatures of Grand Lake Sunday for the 5th Annual Spirit Polar Plunge.

Schedule

– Pre-Party Plungers & Chickens at Charlie’s Sports Bar & Grill with Martin & Taylor, a taco buffet, and drink of choice included. Admission to the pre-party is $50 per person. Space is limited, so register early to join the pre-party fun. 2:30 p.m. – Plunge into Grand Lake at Gene Stover Lakefront Park. Registration for the plunge is $25.

The event is a major fundraiser benefiting the Taking Steps for Cancer Fund. All proceeds go to cancer-related services provided by Mountain Family Center.

“We help people get to whatever they need,” Event Coordinator and Plunge Queen Dawn Reall said. “Do they need gas? Do they need hotel rooms? Do they need paying help with their bills? It averages about $5,000 a person. All Grand County from Winter Park to Hot Sulfur Springs benefits from us because it’s difficult.”

Reall is a cancer survivor herself. Through her work supporting the Mountain Family Center, she sees how difficult it is for community members to battle cancer in Grand County, having less access to treatment nearby.

“Thinking about getting in a car for two hours or having to stay in Denver for treatment for days at a time,” Really said. “It is super pricey and a lot of that is not covered by insurance. They don’t help you with that, so we help you with that.”

More details and registration for the event can be found at www.mountainfamilycenter.org/events.