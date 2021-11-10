Help Coats for Colorado keep more people warm this winter, check your closet

DENVER (KDVR) — The Coats for Colorado Dependable Cleaners and FOX31/Channel 2 News campaign is past the halfway point. So far thousands of coats have been donated that will go to people in need this year in Colorado.

One of those receiving a coat this year is Barbara Bryant. The 55-year-old, born in Pueblo, has not had an easy life.

“I’ve been in prison before. I’ve been in a halfway house,” Bryant said.

Bryant’s life’s journey currently finds her at the new Catholic Charities Samaritan House 48th.

“Every staff is like very nice to me, you know, I carry myself with respect, they see that I have respect, and I respect them,” Bryant said.

On any given night, approximately 200 women who are experiencing physical, mental or sexual abuse find comfort and safety. Just about everything is provided, except warm winter coats.

That is where FOX31, Channel 2 and Dependable Cleaners come in with Coats for Colorado.

Since 1982 Coats for Colorado has been providing warm, gently used coats for people who need them, like Bryant.

“It was something that I haven’t experienced before, because usually when you shop you go through a store, you know, on the racks and everything, and you know you got a pay,” Bryant said.

Bryant picked out a good one, looks warm, and she likes the color.

Eventually, Bryant wants to move to Dallas. So what will she do with her coat? She said she will donate it.

Paying it forward.