DENVER (KDVR) — Heinz packets could be a collectors’ item this summer as the sauce brand is releasing special limited-edition condiment packets that are custom to each state and its most popular dish.

They’re calling it Saucemerica, and the packets will be at restaurants, theatres, parks, stadiums, drive-throughs and other places that contribute to your sauce packet collection at the office or in your junk drawer.

Plus if you document your United States of Saucemerica collection, you could be rewarded for all the sauce packets you save for a rainy day.

The sauces

The Saucemerica packets come in classic condiments including ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, ranch, BBQ sauce and tartar sauce. The designs, however, will be unique to each of the 50 states.

Each packet’s unique design will correspond to the state and its most popular dish.

The Colorado sauce packet, filled with tomato ketchup, features the Rocky Mountains and trees with skiers and bison pictured in the scenery behind the main dish: the bison burger.

The sweepstakes

According to Heinz, the more packets you collect, the more you could win. There are five prize pools, and depending on how many state packets you collect, you could win from $500 to $100,000.

To enter, all you have to do is upload photos of each unique Saucemerica packet in your collection. Be sure to do this before the promotion ends on Aug. 31. You can also mail your packets to enter.

You can register on the Saucemerica website to start keeping track of your collection.

Daily game prize

There will be daily games that you can play for a chance to win a gift card, according to the website.

The results for these games will be instantly displayed, so you can win prizes any time before the sweepstakes winners are announced in September.

New flavors

The company is also adding six new flavors for a limited time, one will be released each month through November.

Those flavors include creamy chimichurri, harissa aioli, hatch chili ranch, yuzu wasabi, black garlic ranch and Bangin’ Brewery Mustard.