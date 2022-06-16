BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Heil Valley Ranch south side trials are now open after the recovery of the Cal-Wood fire.

The Corral and Main trailheads and all associated trails are ready for hikers to explore once again.

The severe burning the area suffered during the fire has led to concerns over flash flooding. Boulder County Parks and Open Space decided to close the Main Trailhead parking lot at 12 p.m. daily through Sept. 30 due to flooding risks.

BCPOS is also warning visitors flooding is most likely to appear in all small and large canyons and can deposit debris in downstream areas.

A live trailhead camera has been installed at the Corral trailhead so visitors can check for parking availability before they head for the trail. This can be viewed on the Heil Valley Ranch website.

Trails, picnic tables and shelter will be open until sunset, however, visitors must park elsewhere.