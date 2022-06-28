DENVER (KDVR) — As voters have submitted their final ballots in the 2022 primary race, one of the biggest races in Colorado is the Republican primary for governor. The winner of the GOP race is Heidi Ganahl.

Ganahl serves on the CU Board of Regents. According to Ganahl’s website, she is a defender of the second amendment, is pro-life, and is the founder of a business called Camp Bow Wow.

She defeated Greg Lopez, the former mayor and city manager of Parker.

The Republican Governors Association released a statement on Ganahl’s primary victory.

“The RGA is excited to congratulate Heidi Ganahl on her primary victory in Colorado. Heidi’s determination to overcome extraordinary adversity has led her to become a successful businesswoman, passionate elected official, and dedicated mother. Under Jared Polis’ and Joe Biden’s disastrous tenure, Colorado is facing record-breaking inflation that’s outpacing wage gains and slowing the economy across the state. Heidi’s experience is exactly what Colorado needs to turn things around, and the RGA looks forward to her serving as the state’s first woman Governor once she’s elected this fall.” RGA Co-Chairs Governors Doug Ducey and Pete Ricketts

The results of Tuesday’s primary decided who will run against Democratic incumbent Jared Polis on Nov. 8.