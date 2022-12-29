DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — The snow that fell in Denver Wednesday night left a lot of people surprised.

Many people found trees down in their front yards. The amount of snow that fell left some people spending quite a bit of time shoveling.

“It makes me want to go back to Florida,” said Cap Hill resident Mike Allen.

Allen was chopping up branches that fell onto a street in Cap Hill. FOX31 found quite a few branches that tumbled to the ground. In some cases, vehicles were heavily damaged.

A utility pole was also destroyed along with a line and cable that damaged vehicles. Juan Parra was driving through the area and didn’t know what to think.

“I’m going to go back and make a U-turn for my safety and everyone one, so. It is crazy out here,” Parra said.

One of the other big issues was just how heavy this snow was. Rodney Medina had hoped to use a snow blower but found out quickly it would not work in this situation.

“The snow is just so wet and sticky it just clogs it up so we are just better off with the shovel,” Medina said.

So he shoveled it the old fashioned way.

“It’s gotta be done,” Medina said.

At the Park Hill Car Wash, the owner was clearing his drives, knowing a lot of people will want to get a wash.

Orlyn Cureau showed up to get his daughters car washed.

“That’s a very beautiful thing that he’s doing. A lot of people are cleaning cars because there is a lot of salt on the road eating body frames up, so he’s doing a wonderful thing,” Cureau said.

Many other people in neighboring areas cleaning up the heavy snow are thankful it’s stopped snowing. At least for now.