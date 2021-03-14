Heavy, wet snow causes tree branches to fall on mobile homes in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Heavy, wet snow caused tree branches to crash onto several mobile homes in Fort Collins on Sunday morning.

Kevin Torres witnessed some of the branches crashing down while reporting near 2500 East Harmony Road.

Power outages have also been reported in Fort Collins.

As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, 20.5 inches of snow was reported in west Fort Collins. Up to 8 inches of additional snowfall is possible.

The National Weather Service said tree damage has been reported in several locations.

Numerous reports of tree damage in the Fort Collins area and Larimer County. Be careful out there and watch out for falling tree limbs. #COwx https://t.co/39THyrSJzp — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 14, 2021