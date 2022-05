FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Poudre Fire Authority says a heavy timber slash pile caught on fire on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 3420 N. County Road 19 around 12:49 p.m.

Poudre Fire said the fire extended to a trailer and large cottonwood trees near the pile.

Fire crews were able to get the fire contained quickly.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.