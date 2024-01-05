DENVER (KDVR) — A car went over a guardrail on Interstate 70 Friday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol, on one of the steepest sections of embankments on the interstate.

The Colorado Department of Transportation estimated the drop is about 1,000 feet.

According to CSP, the vehicle was headed east on I-70 at about 7 p.m. when it went over the guardrail at about milepost 211, near the Eisenhower Tunnel.

One person was initially trapped in the vehicle but was extracted through a rescue operation by CSP and local first responders. The individual was transported to a hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

Snow is falling heavily in the mountains tonight and impacting the I-70 road conditions. Snowplows are out, but drivers are asked to use caution if they are traveling Friday night.