Heavy snow downs trees, limbs onto homes, vehicles in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Several inches of heavy, wet snow fell in Boulder Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, causing trees and limbs to fall onto homes and vehicles.

Falling limbs and trees also took down some power lines and light poles across the city, according to FOX31 and Channel 2 reporter Jim Hooley.

Heavy, wet snow expected to cause widespread damage to trees across Front Range

Arborists and tree trimmers are expecting a very busy day following this week’s snowstorm.

Trees across the Front Range will likely sustain damage from heavy, wet snow, experts say.

“I’m thrilled with the moisture,” certified arborist Patrick O’Meara told FOX31. “It’s unfortunate that it’s in the form of snow because we have so many leaves on there that I think we’re going to have a lot of surface area that gathers that snow and I think we’re going to get a lot of damage.”

According to O’Meara, the leaves are still in their summer phase. Snow later in the season doesn’t do as much damage to limbs because the leaves are already dying.

“They’re really well connected. I mean, these are green leaves. They haven’t started doing any fall changing yet,” he said.

Because the leaves are strong, they are better able to hold onto snow. The snow-covered leaves weigh down the branches, sometimes causing them to break.

O’Meara suggests using a broom or something similar with a long handle to gently shake the snow out of the trees. He urges homeowners to wear a helmet or stand clear of branches in case any break while you’re clearing snow.