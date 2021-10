LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — West Metro Fire says one person was hospitalized after a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from SkyFOX around 6:45 a.m. at 1847 S. Yank Pl.

House fire Lakewood Credit: SkyFOX

West Metro Fire said the fire started in the living room of the home. The fire was out around 7:30 a.m.

One person was injured in the fire and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.