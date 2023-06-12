DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy rainfall and hail fell in Boulder on Monday, causing flooding and other issues for residents.

Video from multiple sources, including the Boulder Police Department and Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett, showed hail blanketing the ground.

Hail on the ground in Boulder (Credit: KDVR)

Hail on the ground in Boulder (Credit: Boulder Police Department)

A car stuck in a flooded road in Boulder (Credit: KDVR)

A vehicle attempts to pull a car from a flooded roadway in Boulder (Credit: KDVR)

A cyclist riding through a flooded roadway in Boulder (Credit: KDVR)

FOX31’s Courtney Fromm was in Boulder when the rain and hail came through. She said the hail was close to pea-sized.

Fromm also got video of a flooded roadway near a park. At least one car got stuck when it attempted to cross the floodwaters.

The road was eventually blocked off to prevent any more vehicles from getting stuck.

How can you stay safe when it hails and floods?

When it starts hailing, you should seek shelter immediately. If you’re driving, you should pull onto the shoulder of the road, away from trees that could fall onto the vehicle. You should also stay in your car until it stops hailing.

Additionally, if you are driving and come across what might be a flooded road, the main advice is to “Turn Around Don’t Drown.”

This is because you don’t know how deep the water is or the condition of the road under the water.

You should also not attempt to cross floodwaters on foot. According to the National Weather Service, 6 inches of fast-moving floodwater is enough to knock over an adult.