A person has been taken into custody after a barricade situation near Ault.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a train crash and a barricade situation near Nunn.

According to CSP Master Trooper Cutler, a vehicle crashed into a train near Weld County Road 104. This is an active investigation and CSP is working to determine if the crash was intentional or unintentional.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed both directions of Highway 85 between County Road 100 and County Road 108 due to the heavy police presence. The area is located in the town of Nunn which sits south of the Colorado-Wyoming border.

In the same area, deputies have responded to a barricade situation with their guns drawn at a white truck near the tracks. CSP has not confirmed if the two situations are connected and why the deputies initially drew their guns.

Video from SkyFOX showed officers take a person from the white truck into custody.

As of 11:50 a.m., both directions of Highway 85 between County Road 100 and 108 have been reopened.

This is a breaking news story, FOX31 and SkyFOX are on the way to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.