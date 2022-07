PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Parker Police Department says there is a large police presence at an apartment complex due to a barricaded person.

Police said the incident started before 8:45 a.m. at Montane, an apartment complex located at 18301 Cottonwood Dr.

A shelter-in-place has been issued for some units at the complex and other units were evacuated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.