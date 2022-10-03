LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — A hospital spokesperson said there is no threat after Lafayette police responded to a report of gunshots heard outside Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Lafayette police said the call was of what sounded like gunshots near the Good Samaritan Medical Center. After investigating in and around the area, Lafayette police gave an “all clear” at 4:24 p.m. and said there are no signs of an incident at the hospital.

Officers searched the facility and Greg Moss, public information officer for SCL Health, said they confirmed there was no threat.

Moss said employees were asked to stay in place until the situation was cleared. Emergency room patients were diverted from the medical center until the situation was resolved.