ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — There is a heavy police presence in the area of 67th Avenue and Federal Boulevard as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Marshals are trying to apprehend a wanted person.

Deputies are assisting US Marshals and ICE agents, attempting to apprehend a wanted subject. Heavy police activity in the area of 67th and Federal Blvd. If you need to travel in the area, please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/2cQpNMVH8l — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) August 18, 2021

Adams County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene assisting to the two agencies.

This is a breaking story. Updates will be provided as they are received.