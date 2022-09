DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department battled a house fire early Wednesday morning near Sloan’s Lake Park.

The fire was reported before 4:30 a.m. near 16th Avenue and Tennyson Street.

DFD said firefighters encountered heavy fire when they arrived at the home.

Denver Fire Department fire near Sloan’s Lake (DFD)

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 5:15 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators are to determine what caused the fire, but arson is suspected.